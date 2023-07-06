Riviera Beach woman hurt by gunfire on Fourth of July

A night of Fourth of July fireworks in Riviera Beach turned into gunfire between two groups of people Tuesday night.



"It was a lot of people hanging out, shooting fireworks and just enjoying the night," said Jamie Heath, who was grazed in the leg by a bullet around 10:20 p.m. "I could've gotten killed. Everybody could've gotten killed."



WPTV's Joel Lopez met with her sitting in the same chair that she was in on the Fourth of July when she was hurt in the 1520 block of West 21st Street.



"I thought it was fireworks but when I got grazed in the leg I ran in the house and told my old man," Heath said.

Riviera Beach police said the gunfire came through a field on the side of her house.

They shot at a group lighting fireworks, but that's when that group fired back.

Neighbors counted at least 13 bullet holes from the front of the building on everything from the car, front door, windows.

"When I went in the house that's when I seen the bullet holes and stuff in the door and the glass and stuff shattered," Heath said.



She was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and said she has called her landlord who plans to patch up the holes.

Neighbors are now calling for more police patrols in the area.

Police said one other person was shot in the foot and that no arrests have been made, and this was an isolated incident.

Two other incidents also occurred within minutes after 10 p.m. in the city, police said.

A dispute between cousins on Second Street ended with one shot in the leg and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center. The suspect was arrested.

A man drove his vehicle into the intracoastal. He made his way out and was take to St. Mary's, police said.

Police said he was impaired that he couldn't remember if he was by himself or with another individual.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office dive team responded and searched the area but found no one

Scripps Only Content 2023