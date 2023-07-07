3 hurt in 4-vehicle crash, including dump truck, in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 3:35, PBCFR units were dispatched to crash with rollover at the Indiantown Road underpass and Interstate 95.

The crash involved a passenger car, two pickup trucks and a dump truck. All vehicles were upright, the agency said.

One person was trapped and required extrication. That person was taken by ground to a trauma center. Two additional people were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot’s arcade, go-karts, laser force
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $550 million
Girl seriously injured in shooting was ‘innocent victim,’ police say
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

Latest News

Palm Springs man convicted of double murder in 2018
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty...
DeSantis calls anti-LGBTQ video shared by campaign 'fair game' vs. Trump
Belle Glade woman helping people stay cool during heat wave
Treasure Coast workers labor through sweltering heat