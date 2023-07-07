3 hurt in 4-vehicle crash, including dump truck, in Jupiter
Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.
At approximately 3:35, PBCFR units were dispatched to crash with rollover at the Indiantown Road underpass and Interstate 95.
The crash involved a passenger car, two pickup trucks and a dump truck. All vehicles were upright, the agency said.
One person was trapped and required extrication. That person was taken by ground to a trauma center. Two additional people were brought to a local hospital for treatment.
