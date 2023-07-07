AMBER Alert issued for St. Lucie County boy in 'parental abduction' case

An AMBER Alert has been issued Friday for a 12-year-old St. Lucie County boy who may have been kidnapped by his father, authorities said.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Leon Mason Scarborough was last seen Thursday in the area of the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce.

A #FLAMBER Alert has been issued for Leon Scarborough, last seen in the area of the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce, FL. May be in the company of Tracey Scarborough. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. #AMBERALERT pic.twitter.com/xUJsNkvlCB — Vero Beach Police (@VeroBeachPD) July 7, 2023

Scarborough was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and shorts and yellow Crocs.

The FDLE said Scarborough may be with his father, Tracey Scarborough, 54, who lives in Indian River County.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office classified the case as a "parental abduction."

Authorities said Scarborough is 5'6", 130 pounds, with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. The child has a mole on his left shoulder blade and is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

If you know where Scarborough and his father are, call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-465-5770, or Det. Jen Diaz at 772-462-3309.

