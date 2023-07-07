Deputies: Father accused of kidnapping son recently issued 'violent threats'

The search continues for a young boy who may have been kidnapped by his father.

Florida Department of Law Enforcementissued an Amber Alert Friday morning at about 10 a.m. for Leon Mason Scarborough, 12. They said the boy was last seen at a home in the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos Street, which is near the St. Lucie and Indian River County line.

Family members told WPTV that Leon goes by Mason, and was at the home of one of his grandmothers. They said he disappeared out of a window and believe he was picked up by his father, Tracey Scarborough, 54.

Authorities said it happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Leon Mason Scarborough, 12, and Tracey Scarborough, 54, in a photo provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.jpg

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 8 that a court granted one of Mason's paternal grandparents custody of him. Then on June 22, law enforcement said the court issued a no-contact order between Scarborough and his son.

Deputies also said Scarborough recently made violent threats to other people involved in the custody case, and he has a violent criminal history.

WPTV found court records showing he was found guilty of battery in 1998. NewsChannel 5 went to the neighborhood of 79th Avenue in Vero Beach, the registered address for Scarborough's cleaning business.

Neighbors confirmed to WPTV that he lives in one of the four homes he owns on that street.

WPTV saw several law enforcement vehicles on that street but saw no sign of Tracey Scarborough. One tenant said she hasn't seen him since she paid him rent on June 11.

PLEASE SHARE THIS POST! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 12 yo Leon Scarborough. Child may be with Tracey Scarborough. If located DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any info please call St Lucie County SO at 772-465-5770 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/SuBJCceLbu — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 7, 2023

WPTV also contacted Scarborough's business, called his phone number and tried to reach him on Facebook. However, he has not answered.

WPTV talked to Fort Pierce attorney Chet Winebaum, who has practiced family law for nearly 30 years. He said if the father didn't have custody, he didn't have the legal right to take his child, which could prompt an Amber Alert.

"If there's a court order, as to a divorce case or a paternity case, if someone violated that court order, that might set off an amber alert," Winebaum said. "Removing a child from the jurisdiction in a matter inconsistent with a court order, we often consider those emergencies."

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they'll update the public when they have more information.

Anyone with information on the case or who knows where Mason and his father may be, are asked to call Detective Jen Diaz at 772-462-3309 or Criminal Investigations at 772-462-3230 or email crimeanalysis@stluciesheriff.com.

