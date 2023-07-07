FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 7, 2023

Weather forecast July 7, 2023.
Weather forecast July 7, 2023.(WFLX)
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Sweltering temperatures continue to heat up our area with near and record-breaking heat. Friday afternoon temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 90s.

The air is very humid as more moisture has returned. With daytime heating, storms will develop in the afternoon, then track eastward.

Tropical downpours Friday could lead to locally minor flooding this evening. An isolated strong thunderstorm with gusty winds is possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s again through the weekend with afternoon and evening storms each day.

Meanwhile, Saharan Dust is sweeping into the Gulf of Mexico and will also move across parts of the Florida Peninsula. So hazy skies will be noticeable this weekend and early next week.

Lower storm chances for Monday and Tuesday as afternoon temperatures continue to hit the mid 90s.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain inactive with no tropical development expected for the next several days.

