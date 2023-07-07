Get Savvy in :60 - How Valencia at Riverland is serving the 55+ community

Valencia at Riverland is a 55+ community in Port St. Lucie, Florida that is perfect for those looking for specific home designs and an active lifestyle. The age restricted community is open to both retirees and those still working, whether it’s from home or in an office.

A few features you’ll find at Valencia at Riverland are:

An active lifestyle calendar with entertainment, fitness, sports and arts.

One-story homes where lawn services are included in the HOA.

Five home design collections with a wide range of lot sizes, square footage and room counts to fit different lifestyles.

Hundreds of options to choose from to personalize your home.

To learn more about this 55+ community, visit RiverlandValencia.com.

