New crossing caution lights being installed along A1A in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
At the intersection of A1A and Ocean Way, crews put up one of the warning signs that will soon flash bright yellow lights telling drivers to stop as someone is about to cross to or from the beach.

"I can't wait till they’re functional," David Mayers who lives along A1A. "They're looking good like they're meaningful pieces of hardware there."

Mayers wasn't so optimistic last fall.

He and some neighbors called Contact 5, comparing crossing A1A to playing the video game "Frogger."

"You put a foot out, you put a foot out in the street just to show them that you want to walk," Mayers, when he warned us of the problem in October, said. "And they speed up and go faster."

David Mayers is among the Jupiter residents pleased that the warning signs are finally being installed.

"People don't even realize they're supposed to stop at a crosswalk," added neighbor Terry Zuckerman.

Pedestrians have the right of way. In October, Contact 5 tested two crosswalks near Ocean Way.

Only about half the drivers stopped.

Soon, there will be 24 warning signs along A1A. Six are currently placed at Carlin Park.

The one freshly put up along Ocean Way means a lot to Mayers, who crosses it daily.

"I'm so excited," the retiree from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, said.

The Palm Beach County Engineering and Public Works Department hoped to start putting them up the late last year. A county official blamed the delay on a parts shortage, adding that even though the solar-powered signs with lights are going up, it will take two to three months for them to work.

