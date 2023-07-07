Palm Springs man convicted of double murder in 2018

A jury on Thursday found a 38-year-old Palm Springs man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a man and woman near West Palm Beach in 2018.

Hipolito Jesus Fraguela was convicted of the murder charges and second-degree attempted murder at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Sarah Willis set sentencing for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17.

Crystal Rivera, 20, and Justin Moyer, 33, were shot and killed while inside a car at Belvedere Road and Drexel Road around 3:18 a.m. on June 4, 2018.

Valli Moyer has lost both of her sons. David died in 2015.

"I feel like I lost everything," she said in an interview with WPTV at the time.

Justin, who was the father of a 6-year-old son, had been pursuing a music career. He was

a Palm Beach Lakes High graduate.

Moyer told The Palm Beach Post she guessed that they were acquaintances or had mutual friends.

Sheriff's deputies found Rivera and Moyer dead in a black Chevrolet Malibu outside the Fast Stop In Go convenience, just west of Palm Beach International Airport.

Three other people were found standing outside the vehicle, including a woman who was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

A jury convicted Hipolito Jesus Fraguela.

Prosecutors said Fraguela and Moyer were involved in drug deals.

During the evening of the shooting, Moyer was with friends at Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club before he and four others began to drive away.

One of the car's occupants said a man, later identified as Fraguela, pulled up beside them in a white SUV, aimed a gun at Moyer and said: "This is for you."

Fraguela was a two-time convicted felon, including aggravated child abuse in 2011.

