Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.(Maryland DNR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record-breaking invasive fish has been caught in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak Wednesday in Dorchester County when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.

Cook said he thought it was just an average fish when he first hooked it.

But when he netted it and measured it, the fish measured 36 inches long.

Officials said Cook weighed the fish on a certified scale, and it was a pound heavier than the previous snakehead record of 19.9 pounds.

The snakehead fish is an invasive species to the Chesapeake Bay area. Anglers are advised to kill any they catch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Help available for those with broken, inefficient air conditioners
High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot’s arcade, go-karts, laser force
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2019 file photo shows Don Henley, left, and Vince Gill performing "Eagle...
Eagles announce farewell tour, but no Florida dates, at least for now
Lawyer faces murder charge after body found at office building

Latest News

FILE - Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson smiles in Norfolk, Va. May 31,...
Olympic gold-medalist, former South Carolina assistant Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
No swim advisory for Boynton Beach Intracoastal Waterway after sewage spill
One suspect in an armed robbery spree was killed and an officer was injured in a shootout,...
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light