St. Lucie County boy found safe after Amber Alert; Father in custody

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Amber Alert has been canceled after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a 12-year-old St. Lucie County boy is safe following his disappearance Thursday night.

FDLE said in a tweet posted at 1:41 a.m Saturday that the child, Leon Mason Scarborough, was located.

At 7:30 a.m., Vero Beach police tweeted that Leon Mason Scarborough and his father, Tracey Scarborough, were located at River Ranch. Tracey Scarborough, 54, was taken into custody and the child was placed into custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“We are very relieved the child was safely located and there was a peaceful resolution to this incident,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in an update.

Family members told WPTV that Leon, who goes by Mason, was at the home of one of his grandmothers Thursday night. They said he disappeared out of a window and believe he was picked up by his father.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office classified the case as a "parental abduction."

In a post at 7:45 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said they received several tips stating that Tracey Scarborough was on the west coast of Florida. However, they said those tips had not been confirmed.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Help available for those with broken, inefficient air conditioners
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’
Deputies: Father accused of kidnapping son recently issued 'violent threats'

Latest News

Man, 45, arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash of pedestrian in Delray Beach
West Palm Beach police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
Cyber expert: Threads app poses some security concerns
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face
New pedestrian crossing caution lights being installed in Jupiter