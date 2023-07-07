St. Lucie County boy found safe after Amber Alert

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Amber Alert has been canceled after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a 12-year-old St. Lucie County boy is safe following his disappearance Thursday night.

Officials said in a tweet posted at 1:41 a.m Saturday that the child, Leon Mason Scarborough, was located, but no other details were immediately available.

Family members told WPTV that Leon, who goes by Mason, was at the home of one of his grandmothers Thursday night. They said he disappeared out of a window and believe he was picked up by his father, Tracey Scarborough, 54.

It's unclear if Tracey Scarborough is in custody.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office classified the case as a "parental abduction."

In a post at 7:45 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said they received several tips stating that Tracey Scarborough was on the west coast of Florida. However, they said those tips had not been confirmed.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Help available for those with broken, inefficient air conditioners
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’
High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot’s arcade, go-karts, laser force

Latest News

Cyber expert: Threads app poses some security concerns
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face
New pedestrian crossing caution lights being installed in Jupiter
Use these air conditioning tips to stay cool, save money
Deputies: Father accused of kidnapping son recently issued 'violent threats'