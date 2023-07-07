St. Lucie County boy found safe after Amber Alert

An Amber Alert has been canceled after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a 12-year-old St. Lucie County boy is safe following his disappearance Thursday night.

Officials said in a tweet posted at 1:41 a.m Saturday that the child, Leon Mason Scarborough, was located, but no other details were immediately available.

Family members told WPTV that Leon, who goes by Mason, was at the home of one of his grandmothers Thursday night. They said he disappeared out of a window and believe he was picked up by his father, Tracey Scarborough, 54.

It's unclear if Tracey Scarborough is in custody.

Update! This is a cancellation to the Florida AMBER Alert that was activated on 07/07/2023 for LEON SCARBOROUGH. The child is safe.



If you would like further information, please call the St Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-465-5770.



— FDLE (@fdlepio) July 8, 2023

In a Facebook post on Friday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office classified the case as a "parental abduction."

In a post at 7:45 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said they received several tips stating that Tracey Scarborough was on the west coast of Florida. However, they said those tips had not been confirmed.

