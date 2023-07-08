8 students in Palm Beach, Broward Counties surprised with $20,000 scholarships

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and NextEra Energy surprised eight South Florida college-bound high school seniors with a scholarship to support their pursuit of higher education.

The event took place Saturday at Manatee Lagoon in Rivera Beach.

The students, who attend schools in Palm Beach and Broward Counties, were each awarded the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering (SECME).

The scholarship is a merit-award for college-bound high school seniors who plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two or four-year college, or university, for the upcoming academic year.

The scholarship winners are:

  • Abdul Joseph of Forest Hill Community High School in West Palm Beach
  • Ashaki Allen of Blanche Ely High School in Sunrise
  • Ashley Henry of Seminole Ridge Community High School in Westlake
  • Janaysa A. Dorcin of American Senior High School Hialeah
  • Justin G. Walker of Blanche Ely High School in Port St. Lucie
  • Kayla R. Parsons of Atlantic Community High School in Lake Worth
  • Randy O. Smith of Everglades High School in Miramar
  • Samuel Dorcelus-Cetoute of Royal Palm Beach High School in Royal Palm Beach

The scholarship is part of FPL's commitment to STEM education.
Following the surprise, students and their families celebrated their achievements with a small lunch reception.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Man, 45, arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash of pedestrian in Delray Beach
Help available for those with broken, inefficient air conditioners
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards
Deputies: Father accused of kidnapping son recently issued 'violent threats'

Latest News

Drivin’ for Youth Education tournament benefits low-income and foster families
Riviera Beach hosts grand opening of state-of-the-art Fire Station 88
Lake Trail in Palm Beach to close due to sanitary sewer repairs
Man, 45, arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash of pedestrian in Delray Beach