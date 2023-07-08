8 students in Palm Beach, Broward Counties surprised with $20,000 scholarships

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and NextEra Energy surprised eight South Florida college-bound high school seniors with a scholarship to support their pursuit of higher education.

The event took place Saturday at Manatee Lagoon in Rivera Beach.

The students, who attend schools in Palm Beach and Broward Counties, were each awarded the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering (SECME).

The scholarship is a merit-award for college-bound high school seniors who plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two or four-year college, or university, for the upcoming academic year.

The scholarship winners are:

Abdul Joseph of Forest Hill Community High School in West Palm Beach

Ashaki Allen of Blanche Ely High School in Sunrise

Ashley Henry of Seminole Ridge Community High School in Westlake

Janaysa A. Dorcin of American Senior High School Hialeah

Justin G. Walker of Blanche Ely High School in Port St. Lucie

Kayla R. Parsons of Atlantic Community High School in Lake Worth

Randy O. Smith of Everglades High School in Miramar

Samuel Dorcelus-Cetoute of Royal Palm Beach High School in Royal Palm Beach

The scholarship is part of FPL's commitment to STEM education.

Following the surprise, students and their families celebrated their achievements with a small lunch reception.

Scripps Only Content 2023