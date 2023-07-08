Drivin’ for Youth Education tournament benefits low-income and foster families

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
About 40 people golfed their way through Links at Boynton Beach on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

It was all part of the first ever Drivin’ for Youth Education tournament benefiting M&S Community Stars of Performing Arts and Academics. They are a non-profit organization based out of Boynton Beach working with low-income and foster families.

The money raised from the 40 or so registrations will fund scholarships for underserved children.

“This really gives them a lot of opportunity, because as we know, music, dance, theater, art, it’s really pricey,” Melissa Williams, the non-profit’s executive director, said. “A lot of kids want that opportunity and their parents aren’t able to afford it.”

M&S Community Stars is “a small but effective afterschool Art and Educational enrichment program,” located in Boynton Beach Mall, according to the school’s site.

“It provides this safety net where a child can know that I might not have the family that has the cash to provide this type of early developmental training," said Hebert Lowe, the organization’s event coordinator, "but there’s a place I can go.”

For more information about M&S Community Stars of Performing Arts and Academics, click here.

