Lake Trail in Palm Beach to close due to sanitary sewer repairs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Town of Palm Beach officials say they will be closing Lake Trail from Tangier Avenue to Plantation Road to repair a gravity sewer main starting Monday.

Repairs will continue through Friday.

Officials said residents are asked to enter and exit Lake Trail at Plantation Road to go north or Tangier Avenue to go south.

Town officials said residents with questions, comments and concerns, should call the contractor’s representative, Walter Pfaffenberger, at (561) 586-8665 of Johnson Davis.

Officials said drivers should use caution and read all construction signage when traveling along or near Lake Trail.

