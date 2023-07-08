Man wins lottery jackpot thanks to playing Cash Ball for son’s birthday

A man in Kentucky recently won a $225,000 Cash Ball jackpot while playing the lottery.
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man says he has his son’s birthday to thank for hitting a lottery jackpot last week.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the unidentified man won more than $200,000 while playing the Cash Ball 225 game.

Officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a Best Stop Food Mart and couldn’t believe it when the team confirmed he had won the $225,000 prize.

“I checked it two or three times to make sure,” he said.

The man’s winning ticket matched the four white balls and the Cash Ball to win the game’s top prize in the July 1 drawing.

“My heart kind of stopped,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

According to lottery officials, the lucky winner picks his own numbers when he plays. He included the number 22 for his son’s birthday which ended up being the winning Cash Ball.

The man claimed his winning ticket at lottery headquarters on Wednesday and received a check for $160,875 after taxes, officials said.

The convenience store will also receive $2,250 for selling the man’s winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

