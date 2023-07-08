Woman, 23, killed in hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Authorities have located the driver, they say, struck and killed a 23-year-old pedestrian early Saturday morning in West Palm Beach.

The fatal accident happened at around 4:48 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 45th Street near Interstate 95.

Police said the victim was a woman from Palm Beach. West Palm Beach spokesperson Mike Jachles said the woman was walking in the middle lane near RaceTrac gas station when she was struck.

The crash shutdown 45th Street from Interstate 95 to Northpoint Boulevard for hours while investigators remained at the scene.

Investigators were able to track down the 56-year-old driver after parts from his 1997 red Chevy Astro van were left at the scene.

Police found the car behind the driver's home concealed by a fence.

He was taken to West Palm Beach police department for questioning.

West Palm Beach spokesperson Mike Jachles said the driver admitted to "hitting something significant" but did not know he hit a person.

"The driver was cooperative and admitted to striking something and a apparently became remorseful when he was told that he struck a person and that person died," Jachels said.

Charges are pending on the outcome of the investigation.

