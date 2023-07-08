West Palm Beach police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Saturday morning in West Palm Beach.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. West Palm Beach police said the fatal accident shutdown westbound 45th Street to traffic from Interstate 95 to Northpoint Boulevard.

The road remained closed for hours while investigators stayed at the scene.

The road reopened at around 9:40 a.m.

No word on the circumstances surrounding this crash.

This is a developing story.

