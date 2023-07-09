Disturbance near Bermuda has 20% chance of tropical development

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A non-tropical low is expected to form this week a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Sunday.

The area of disturbed weather located east of Bermuda in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean has a 20% chance of developing over the next several days, according to the NHC.

The NHC said the system could gradually acquire subtropical characteristics toward the end of the week, while it drifts southeastward over the central Atlantic.

The low is expected to turn northward next weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Forecasters at Colorado State University now say we can expect 18 named storms this hurricane season.

The Colorado State University forecast, which is released annually and then updated, is considered one of the top indicators of the Atlantic hurricane season. They are now anticipating an "above-average" year, which is in contrast to their forecast in April that called for a "slightly below-average" hurricane season. In June, they upgraded that prediction to a "near-normal season."

Colorado State's forecasters are now predicting 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes. However, they said that "uncertainty with this outlook is larger than normal."

This year's El Niño is playing a role in how forecasters below the hurricane season will shape up.

