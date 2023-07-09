Who will Heat face in inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament?

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives past Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams during the...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives past Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat will join the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards in group play of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, the league announced Saturday.

The tournament will tip off on Nov. 3 and culminate with the championship game on Dec. 9. The semifinals and championship game will be played in Las Vegas.

It consists of group play and the knockout rounds.

The teams in group play were selected based on last season's win-loss records.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks over New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and center...
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks over New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff semifinal, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Miami.

Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds – the team with the best record in group play and two wild cards.

Among the teams in Miami's group are a pair of division opponents in Washington and Charlotte, as well as two playoff teams from last season.

Miami defeated the Bucks and Knicks on their way to the NBA Finals.

