AAA: Florida gas prices most expensive in 4 weeks amid insurance rate hikes

Florida gas prices rebounded last week, rising an average of 20 cents per gallon. Meanwhile, Florida drivers are also paying more for their insurance premiums with the highest rates in the nation.

"I see that it went up, you know, $5 to $6 more to fill the tank up," Slick Jones, a West Palm Beach scooter driver, told WPTV.

Floridians are feeling the pain at the gas pump.

"You just get used to the hikes and you come to expect it," John Megahan said.

Floridians are now paying almost $3.50 per gallon on average, which is a summertime high.

Here in Palm Beach County, gas prices are averaging $3.60 a gallon in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, which is the most expensive price in the state.

"We saw a 20 cent increase last week. In early June, we saw a 15 cent increase," Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson, said. "Not uncommon to see something like this happen during the summer travel season with so many people hitting the road."

Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson, said gas prices traditionally go up during the summer.

Jenkins said this hike follows the Fourth of July holiday, which is typical. However, he said it's fairly mild compared with last summer.

"Last year the average price reached a high of $4.89. I wouldn’t expect us to get anywhere near that price this year," Jenkins said.

That is good news for drivers who are feeling financially stressed, with insurance rates also soaring.

According to Bankrate.com, in Florida, car insurance premiums have increased 15% year-on-year, now averaging almost $4,000 for full coverage, making the sunshine state the most expensive in the Nation for auto insurance.

"My insurance premium did go up actually," Megahan said. "It went up like $600 a year."

So with rates expected to continue to increase through the end of 2024, Floridians WPTV spoke with are hoping the price of fuel at least stays steady.

"We need gas so what can we do, you know," Megahan said.

