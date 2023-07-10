Amber Alert sign still running along I-95 even though child found

A billboard along Interstate 95 between West Palm Beach and Lake Worth Beach on Monday continued to display an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy.

The Amber Alert for Leon Scarborough was canceled Saturday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement informed the public in a tweet Saturday that Scarborough was located.

PLEASE SHARE THIS POST! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 12 yo Leon Scarborough. Child may be with Tracey Scarborough. If located DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any info please call St Lucie County SO at 772-465-5770 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/SuBJCceLbu — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 7, 2023

The FDLE said the call from St. Lucie County came into its Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse on Thursday as a parental abduction. FDLE officials said they work with law enforcement agencies seeking help on whether to elevate the emergency to an Amber Alert.

Certain criteria must be met in order for FDLE to issue an Amber Alert: the child must be under the age of 18, a kidnapping has occurred, a child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury, and there's a detailed description of the child and/or abductor/vehicle to broadcast.

If an Amber Alert is issued, the FDLE will broadcast the Amber Alert through the emergency alert system, lottery machines, highway signs from the Department of Transportation, text messages, email and social media pages.

WPTV contacted OutFront Sign as to why it still had the Amber Alert up, but there was no response.

