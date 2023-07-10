Man arrested after breaking into Weston home, touching himself inappropriately

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Weston home and touching himself inappropriately inside the patio enclosure.

Following tips from the public, detectives in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston District have arrested a voyeurism suspect.

Deputies arrested Marcos Patricio Bravo on Monday. He is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and voyeurism.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on June 26 at around 9:10 p.m. at a home in the area of Key West Court. Deputies said Bravo is seen on surveillance video entering the enclosed patio area of the home, while wearing business attire, and touching himself inappropriately, while individuals were inside the residence.

Tips to Broward Crime Stoppers and further investigation by detectives led to Bravo’s arrest.

Detectives are also continuing to investigate a similar incident that occurred in Weston in early January.

Anyone with information on the individual involved in that incident should contact BSO Weston District Detective Michael Moses at 954-626-4008.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Parents remember West Palm Beach hit-and-run victim as 'beautiful,' 'caring'
Woman, 23, killed in hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach identified
8 students in Palm Beach, Broward Counties surprised with $20,000 scholarships
Man, 45, arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash of pedestrian in Delray Beach
Use these air conditioning tips to stay cool, save money

Latest News

Holocaust memorial coming to West Palm Beach scheduled to be completed by fall
Online homebuyer education workshop to provide information, resources
SEC Nation host Tim Tebow listens to his co-hosts during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington,...
Tim Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe
Court filings: Fla. plastic surgeon killed lawyer, dumped body in Everglades