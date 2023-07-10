More people seeking housing help in Fort Pierce amid rent increase

More people are seeking help with housing and utilities in Fort Pierce amid a significant spike in the price of rent.

According to a study from Smart Asset released in May, Fort Pierce ranks 19th in the nation for the highest rent increase from 2022 to 2023. The study said on average, renters are paying $2,331 per month, an increase of 17.19% from the previous year.

"Yeah, you got the scenery, but the prices are crazy," said mother of three, Reeva Reder, who spent six months looking for a home before finding something affordable. "With the rent, it's really hard to find a place, especially when you have three kids. It's getting higher."

“The rent was so high, you know?” Cynthia Johnson said.

She told WPTV her niece, who had moved to Fort Pierce recently, couldn't afford to stay, because of the rising costs.

"She had to move back to Tampa," Johnson said.

"Our rent has almost doubled," said business owner, Michael Crowe.

Crowe owns Beach Bowls Ft. Pierce, a health food restaurant downtown. With his rent doubling, and inflation raising the price of production, it's been tough on his business.

"Nowadays, it takes a lot of money just to make a little bit of money," Crowe said.

Even Laura Hannon can relate. Her hardworking son has been struggling to afford rent on a single income.

"People are trying to survive here," she said. “I wrote to the governor about rent prices.”

It's a problem Mustard Seed Ministries in Fort Pierce sees firsthand.

“Our problem has been that there is very little affordable housing," Greg Smith said, "and that has driven the rents higher."

Smith is the nonprofit's executive director.

He said his staff is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of people who are not able to afford their homes. However, with the lack of affordable housing, they have nowhere to put those being evicted.

"People are coming to us saying, 'I didn’t really have a crisis, I've had the same job for seven years but it simply doesn’t pay the bills like it used to," Smith said.

Smith added the increase in need comes as the nonprofit's funding was cut from more than $250,000 to just over $38,000 due to the pandemic ending.

"And that went very quick for rent and mortgage," Program Director Stacy Malinowski said.

"We could be helping five times more people," added Smith.

Smith and Malinowski said the problem is too fold: between the people moving to small towns, like Fort Pierce, in droves, and the lack of affordable housing, rent prices have dramatically increased.

"Supply and demand," Smith said. "If there’s not enough supply, if someone moves out, or if they can’t pay their rent, when someone moves out, that rent goes up, because the landlord can ask for it."

Smith and Malinowski called on elected officials to fix the problem.

Others told WPTV they agree— something needs to be done.

“I do think they need to help bring the rent prices down," said Hannon. "A tax cap."

“I mean it’s ridiculous," added Johnson.

WPTV reached out to the city of Fort Pierce to see if they're working on increasing affordable housing opportunities. They declined to comment.

WPTV also reached out to county commissioners, and are waiting to hear back.

