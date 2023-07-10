Online homebuyer education workshop to provide information, resources
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Urban League of Palm Beach County is hosting a free, online homebuyer education workshop July 22.
The workshop will be held via Zoom from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, understand how credit impacts your home purchase, receive a HUD-approved homebuyer education certificate and down payment assistance programs.
To register, click here.
