Online homebuyer education workshop to provide information, resources

The Urban League of Palm Beach County is hosting a free, online homebuyer education workshop July 22.

The workshop will be held via Zoom from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Participants will learn about the homebuying process, understand how credit impacts your home purchase, receive a HUD-approved homebuyer education certificate and down payment assistance programs.

To register, click here.

