Online homebuyer education workshop to provide information, resources

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Urban League of Palm Beach County is hosting a free, online homebuyer education workshop July 22.

The workshop will be held via Zoom from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Participants will learn about the homebuying process, understand how credit impacts your home purchase, receive a HUD-approved homebuyer education certificate and down payment assistance programs.

To register, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Parents remember West Palm Beach hit-and-run victim as 'beautiful,' 'caring'
Woman, 23, killed in hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach identified
8 students in Palm Beach, Broward Counties surprised with $20,000 scholarships
Man, 45, arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash of pedestrian in Delray Beach
Use these air conditioning tips to stay cool, save money

Latest News

SEC Nation host Tim Tebow listens to his co-hosts during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington,...
Tim Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe
Court filings: Fla. plastic surgeon killed lawyer, dumped body in Everglades
Stretch of Clematis Street closed during Roxy’s Pub rooftop renovation
Trump holds big lead over DeSantis in new FAU poll