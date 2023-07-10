Owls slugger selected by Angels with No. 11 overall pick in MLB Draft

FAU's Nolan Schanuel bats during an NCAA baseball game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Atlantic first baseman Nolan Schanuel was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Angels picked the 21-year-old FAU slugger and reigning Conference USA player of the year on Sunday night with the hopes that he can ascend to the big leagues quickly.

He becomes the highest draft pick in FAU baseball's history and the program's first-ever first-round selection.

Arguably the greatest player to put on a uniform at FAU, Schanuel led the nation in batting average (.447), on-base percentage (.615) and walks (71). He also led C-USA in slugging percentage (.868) and hits (88).

Florida Atlantic first baseman Nolan Schanuel is seen during a game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Schanuel is a true Palm Beach County baseball star. He was born in Boca Raton, grew up in Boynton Beach and played at Park Vista Community High School before signing with FAU.

A three-year starter for the Owls, Schanuel finished his college career first in batting average (.385), second in home runs (46) and walks (138), and third in total bases (433).

Schanuel reached base safely for 54 straight games – the longest streak in NCAA Division I baseball and all but one game in 2023.

