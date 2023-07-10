Parents remember West Palm Beach hit-and-run victim as 'beautiful,' 'caring'

The family of Madison Gerhard, 23, is in mourning after their loved one was hit and killed by a car Saturday morning in West Palm Beach.

"She was beautiful, she was kind and she would never hurt a soul," mother Kristen Gerhard said. "I just had to go get her cat."

Family members told WPTV that she was a big mental health advocate and was getting her real estate degree while finishing her psychology degree at Florida State University.

"I would emphasize her caring, emphasize her athleticism, emphasize her compassion, and the love of friends, family and animals," father Peter Gerhard said.

Her parents said Madison was originally from New Jersey and an avid athlete, loving soccer, cheer, lacrosse, and snow skiing. They said she picked up water skiing after moving to Palm Beach about four years ago.

"She loved the beach and she loved the sunsets and the sunrises," Kristen Gerhard said.

Madison was the youngest of two children.

"She was just the most loving and kindhearted person I knew. I knew a lot of people and nobody quite like her," her older brother, Peter Gerhard II, said. "She always cared about others before herself and would take the shirt off her back for anybody."

Peter Gerhard said Madison had a big heart for animals and would volunteer from time to time at Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

The family did not want to discuss the night she was killed.

This is the van that hit and killed Madison Gerhard, 23, in West Palm Beach.

"When we opened the window, we could see four to five patrol cars blocking the road, and it looks like a blanket laying down on the road, and it was obvious something happened in there," Eric Setulveda said.

Setulveda said he saw the aftermath of the crash from his hotel room along 45th Street, where the driver took off after.

"That's murder, basically," Setulveda said. "You know, because you just killed somebody with your vehicle."

Investigators traced evidence back to a 56-year-old man who was brought in for questioning.

"The driver was cooperating," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "The driver admitted to striking something and apparently became remorseful when he was told that he struck a person and that person died."

Police said that Gerhard was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash but that criminal charges are pending for the driver as they wait for results from the investigation and DNA evidence.

Madison's parents said their daughter's body is still at the medical examiner's office. They were asking for privacy as they mourn their daughter.

