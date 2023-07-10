Stretch of Clematis Street closed during Roxy’s Pub rooftop renovation

300 block closed until early September while Clematis Street bar adds pool, restaurant to rooftop
By Peter Burke
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A stretch of Clematis Street will be closed in downtown West Palm Beach until early September during a construction project at Roxy’s Pub.

The city closed the 300 block of Clematis Street to traffic beginning Monday.

It will be closed while Roxy's Pub undergoes a rooftop renovation, adding a restaurant and swimming pool.

Roxy's Pub, located at 309 Clematis St., plans to expand, incorporating the vacant neighboring building at 313 Clematis St. to accommodate the addition of a pool, private cabanas and a rooftop restaurant.

City spokeswoman Diane Papadakos said the street closure is necessary to install cranes along the block.

Although the 300 block of Clematis Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, it will still be open to foot traffic.

The stretch of Clematis Street is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 8.

