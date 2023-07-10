Trump holds big lead over DeSantis in new FAU poll

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former President Donald Trump has a big lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among Republican primary voters in the Sunshine State in a newly released Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab poll.

The survey of 933 Florida voters found that 50% of Republican voters support Trump, while 30% support DeSantis.

"The poll highlights Donald Trump’s quite durable support. He does especially well with white working-class voters, who have consistently formed a steadfast base for the former president," said Dr. Kevin Wagner, a professor of political science at FAU. "This persistent support continues to bolster Trump’s strong and steady position within the party."

The poll also found that 1 in 5 Republicans voters said supporting a candidate other than Trump in the primaries would be disloyal.

The survey did, however, show that 54% of Floridians "strongly" or "somewhat" approve of the job DeSantis is doing as governor.

The FAU poll, conducted from June 27 to July 1, has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Parents remember West Palm Beach hit-and-run victim as 'beautiful,' 'caring'
Woman, 23, killed in hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach identified
8 students in Palm Beach, Broward Counties surprised with $20,000 scholarships
Man, 45, arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash of pedestrian in Delray Beach
Use these air conditioning tips to stay cool, save money

Latest News

Urgent need for Big Brothers and Big Sisters
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 10, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 10, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 10, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 10, 2023
FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing,...
AP sources: Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison