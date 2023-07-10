Urgent need for Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties said there is in increasing demand for adults to mentor youth and young kids.

"[Being a mentor is really just about] being available for the little to talk to you when they had a good day, someone to call when they just need somebody to talk to. Go out, try new things, try coffee, try a new restaurant, it's really open to what you can do together," said Yvette Flores Big Brothers who is the CEO of Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

If you are having hesitation or reservations about being a Big Brother or Big Sister the agency said they have pre-planned activities to help out.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters plans, monthly activities, sporting games, sporting nights, board games, and we plan a lot to take that pressure off that you don't really have to come up with something to do or know what to do in the community," Flores said.

Robin Tarbutton is a Big Sister who enjoys the flexibility of the program.

"I was looking for something that I could coordinate with my lifestyle at the moment I was traveling extensively. So I needed something that was definitive, and something that wasn't above what I was capable of doing because I didn't want to let anybody down," said Tarbutton.

The mentor said she can do activities on a larger and grander scale or a simple FacetTime conversation.

"It's really however you see fit to explore different ideas and goals with your little my little is an elementary school so a lot of things are new and exciting," said Tarbutton.

The Big Sister said she is able to plan around her 'little's' and her schedule. Sometimes doing all four hours for the month in one setting.

"It's really the rhythm of how she presents herself when I pick her up, and I'm flexible for that," said Tarbutton.

Click here to volunteer.

Scripps Only Content 2023