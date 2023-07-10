West Palm Beach Commission votes to ban new medical marijuana dispensaries

The West Palm Beach City Commission voted 3-2 on Monday to ban new medical marijuana dispensaries while allowing nine eight establishments to remain in business.

The vote was 2-2 with Mayor Keith James breaking the tie on the third and final reading of the ordinance.

In June 2018, the commission approved medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits.

In 2020 Miracle Leaf celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the location on Clematis Street with James.

Four medical marijuana shops are in the Clematis Waterfront District with the other four elsewhere in the city.

A 500-foot distance requirement exists if a school is nearby, but if a pharmacy is within those 500 feet, there can legally be a dispensary.

Medical marijuana became legal in Florida in 2015 for those who have been examined by a doctor and issued a card after having been found to have a medically valid reason for using medical marijuana.

Organizers hope to have voters decide in a constitutional amendment in 2024 to allow for recreational use of marijuana.

During the meeting, commissioners said they expected the current dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana when it is legal.

Thirty-eight states, three territories and the District of Columbiaallow medical use of cannabis products.

Twenty-three states plus the District of Columbia have approved recreational use of marijuana.

