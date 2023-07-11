Dog show at South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Over 1,000 canines have been primped and poised and hope to exit the ring as an American Kennel Club champion. It’s all going "downward dog" at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center this weekend at the Jupiter Tequesta Dog Club Annual All Breed Dog Show.

The show featuring over 1,000 dogs will run July 14 to 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

There is a confirmation competition, dock diving, and canine merchandise up for sale. Parking is $5 per day and admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and younger are free.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) shows feature Conformation, Obedience, Rally Trials, and Junior Showmanship classes.

The Jupiter Tequesta Dog Club is located on FAU's Jupiter Campus.

