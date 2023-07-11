Early morning fire at dock in Port St. Lucie under investigation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities are investigating a fire that erupted early Tuesday morning and destroyed a dock in St. Lucie County.

The incident occurred at around 3:09 a.m. after authorities received multiple calls about a fire in the woods near the water in the 2400 block of Westmoreland Boulevard, the St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post.

St. Lucie County Fire District crews extinguish fire at dock July 11, 2023 in Port St. Lucie,...
St. Lucie County Fire District crews extinguish fire at dock July 11, 2023 in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

St. Lucie County Fire District crews arrived to find that it was actually the dock on fire.

At this time the cause appears to be an unspecified electrical malfunction, the St. Lucie County Fire District said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Parents remember West Palm Beach hit-and-run victim as 'beautiful,' 'caring'
More people seeking housing help in Fort Pierce amid rent increase
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $550 million
8 students in Palm Beach, Broward Counties surprised with $20,000 scholarships
Woman, 23, killed in hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach identified

Latest News

Boaters wondering if new bridge schedule is being adhered to
AAA: Florida gas prices most expensive in 4 weeks amid insurance rate hikes
Palm Beach County climate conversations seek input from residents
Animal rights group claims Palm Beach isn't protecting sea turtles