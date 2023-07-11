Elderly woman found dead inside Port St. Lucie home after fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead inside a Port St. Lucie home that caught fire last week.

The incident occurred on July 7 at around 6:40 p.m. on the 1700 block of Southeast Mariana Road.

Crews responded to the home after a neighbor reported flames coming from the home, the St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post.

Aftermath of Port St. Lucie home that caught fire on July 7, 2023.
Aftermath of Port St. Lucie home that caught fire on July 7, 2023.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said they found an elderly female deceased inside.

The cause does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but it is still under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Parents remember West Palm Beach hit-and-run victim as 'beautiful,' 'caring'
More people seeking housing help in Fort Pierce amid rent increase
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $550 million
8 students in Palm Beach, Broward Counties surprised with $20,000 scholarships
Woman, 23, killed in hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach identified

Latest News

Early morning fire at dock in Port St. Lucie under investigation
Boaters wondering if new bridge schedule is being adhered to
AAA: Florida gas prices most expensive in 4 weeks amid insurance rate hikes
Palm Beach County climate conversations seek input from residents