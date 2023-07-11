FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 11, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Toasty sunshine throughout Tuesday as Saharan Dust sweeps through the area, helping to bring down storm chances. Only an isolated storm is possible late afternoon or evening.

Another hot, humid, and hazy day is in store with Tuesday’s afternoon high temperatures near the mid 90s again.

Saharan Dust should hang around through Tuesday, a little more moisture on Wednesday, but another plume of dust comes our way at the end of the week. This is why you’ll notice hazy or milky skies this week.

A heat advisory has been extended until 8 p.m. Wednesday for Palm Beach County. This is because the heat index will continue to soar to above 105 degrees and could top out at 108 degrees cross the county.

The actual air temperature during the afternoons this week will hit the low to mid 90s. Storm chances go up only slightly by the end of the week.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days and could develop into a subtropical or tropical depression by the end of the week. It is located over the north central Atlantic Ocean and is not threat to Florida.

