'Jack the Bikeman' Hairston dies at 81

Samuel H. "Jack" Hairston III, known as "Jack the Bikeman" for donating repaired and refurbished bicycles to thousands of needy children and adults in South Florida, has died. He was 81.

Hairston, founder of the West Palm Beach-based not-for-profit Jack The Bike Man Inc., died from a fatal heart attack Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

"It is with profound sadness and deep regret that we announce the sudden and untimely passing of Jack Hairston, our esteemed Founder and President of Jack the Bike Man, Inc., a Non-Profit Organization ... leaving us all shocked and devastated," according to a statement.

Since 2007, 32,000 bikes have been provided to Palm Beach County, including 2,318 given away during the Christmas season in 2019, with 48,701 volunteer hours from 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In 1999, Hairston was inspired to help a young man in need of bicycle repairs. Jack the Bike Man, Inc. was founded in 2007 "with a mission to strengthen our community through bicycle education and safety programs, and a vision to create a community of healthy, active individuals by providing hope to the less fortunate through support, training and access to bicycles. Under his exceptional leadership, the Organization has grown and flourished, positively transforming the lives of countless individuals and families."

In an interview with WPTV's TA Walker in 2022, he said: "I remember the feeling of this sensation of freedom when I got a half a block away from a house, and it was out of control wonderful, exciting sensations when I got around the block."

His passion for giving bikes to kids and workers started by him fixing the breaks on a migrant man’s bike.

"There's so much poverty here," said Jack. "And I see so many kids who are not going to have anything for Christmas"

His efforts extended beyond the borders of Palm Beach County into Guatemala where he personally visited often throughout the years while contributing towards the futures of countless children. His many charitable efforts in Guatemala included donating textbooks, computers and supplies to empower the education of children in impoverished communities.

"I was going to spend six months here and six months in Guatemala and retire and under the palm trees and a hammock," Hairston said. "And here I am 25 years or so later. Still working seven days a week. Don't forget to go to Guatemala very often, but I love it down there.

Besides giving away free bikes, Hairston also ran a four-week after -school program for middle school -aged children that meets twice a week. It promotes bike riding to instill healthy physical fitness habits. It teaches basic bike repair and bike safety. Participants who complete the class are awarded a bicycle, helmet, lock, light, bell and tool kit.

Also, participants volunteer for a set amount of hours at the bike shop and earn a free bicycle.

"Jack’s loss is immeasurable, and the void he leaves behind is overwhelming," the nonprofit said. "We are eternally grateful for his invaluable contributions, and his legacy will forever be cherished within the fabric of Jack the Bike Man. We are committed to honoring Jack’s memory by carrying forward his vision and ensuring that his work continues to uplift and empower those in need."

The Board of Directors of Jack the Bike Man are actively working to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

They are implementing a capital campaign to raise $5 million to allow the organization to continue serving the surrounding community "by providing the support, education, and training to those who need it most. "

Half of this amount would allow the organization to begin initial renovations to move into a building purchased in 2021 behind his current location on 420 Claremore Road.

The organization purchased a warehouse on Claremore Road in 2021 and has started a $5 million capital campaign for renovations to the facility.

Donations ican be made to Jack the Bike Man Inc. via check to PO Box 17565 West Palm Beach, FL 33416 or online via Paypal on www.jackthebikeman.org/donate.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jack’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," according to the post. We extend our deepest condolences to them, and we hope they find solace in knowing how much Jack was admired and respected by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

No details are available for a memorial service, but people are asked to check its web.

In 2018, Joel Solis, one of his employees, died in a crash on the way to work. Hairson met Solis when he was just 5 years old when he gave him his first bike.



Scripps Only Content 2023