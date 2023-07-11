Police seeking to identify man in knife attack in Palm Springs
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is seen on surveillance video attacking another man at a plaza.
The incident occurred Saturday near the Food Pointe at 4469 Congress Ave. in Palm Springs.
Palm Springs police said the unidentified man violently attacked another man with a knife and the victim suffered several stab wounds and lacerations.
The unidentified man is described as Hispanic, believed to be in his 30s and stands 5 feet 3 inches tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 561-584-8300 or 1-800-458-TIPS.
