Trump lawyers, DOJ agree to delay pretrial conference in documents case

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Lawyers for fTrump have in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide.(Department of Justice via AP, File)(AP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say they agreed with federal prosecutors to delay to next week a pretrial hearing to discuss how classified information is handled in court as he faces federal charges that he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Florida estate.

The hearing to discuss the Classified Information Procedures Act had previously been set for Friday in Fort Pierce. But Stanley Woodward, an attorney for Trump's valet Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside the former president, said he has another bench trial this week in Washington preventing him from appearing Friday in South Florida.

The attorneys said in their filing that they can appear at the pretrial conference to go over the 1980 law on July 18, adding they had also checked with U.S. attorneys on moving the date.

The judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, still needs to agree to the new date.

Trump and Nauta were charged in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at Mar-a-Lago from federal investigators. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has slammed the prosecution as an effort to hurt his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.

