17-year-old boy in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Port St. Lucie
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after Port St. Lucie police said he hit a car while riding his motorcycle.
The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Southeast Hallahan Street.
Police said the teen, who was not wearing a helmet while riding a black Honda motorcycle, struck a white Honda that was backing out of a driveway.
The 17-year-old was thrown from his motorcycle and was later flown to a local hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Honda was not hurt.
Scripps Only Content 2023