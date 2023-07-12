Allegiant Airlines flight hits turbulence, medical emergency called

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Fire engines and other vehicles could be seen meeting an Allegiant Airlines flight as it landed at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport on Wednesday afternoon after a medical emergency was called for an inbound commercial plane.

Emergency services swarmed the plane on the tarmac after the flight experienced severe turbulence as it was inbound to the Florida airport.

As Scripps News Tampa Bay reported, the exact nature of the injuries reported on the flight was not immediately clear, nor was the number of injured passengers.

A representative with St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport confirmed that the emergency was called because of turbulence the plane experienced in the air.

In a statement obtained by Scripps News, Allegiant Airlines said, "Today, Allegiant flight 227, en route from Asheville, NC to St. Petersburg Clearwater, FL experienced severe turbulence before landing."

The airline said, "The plane, carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power. Airport paramedics met the plane to assess two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries."

"They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation," the statement read.

The airline said, "We will continue to investigate the incident in coordination with the FAA and NTSB and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. No additional details can be confirmed at this time."

A passenger on the plane told Scripps News Tampa Bay that the plane hit major turbulence and she saw a flight attendant be tossed off the floor of the plane and then go "straight down."

