Atlantic Ocean is warmer than normal

Avital Singg was having a blast on Palm Beach with her family. She's visiting from Switzerland. She's noticed the Atlantic Ocean is a bit warm.

"I think today it's very warm," she said.

The sea temperatures in South Florida range from 83 to 86 degrees on Wednesday, according to seatemperatu.re.

All the way into next week we're expected to have air temps consistently in the 90s but it'll feel like it's in the 100s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist John Gerard says this will contribute to the warmth of the ocean.

First Alert Meteorologist John Gerard says there are four main ways that the sea surface is heated.

"There are four main ways that the sea surface temperature obtains heat: clouds, the air temperature around, the wind and the amount of sunlight. Don't forget this time of year the sun's rays are very direct overhead," he said.

Diver and marine expert Jim Abernethy said the rise in temperature in the ocean affects everything from marine species, breeding ground to coral bleaching.

Diver and marine expert Jim Abernethy says the sea temperature is about 2 degrees higher than normal this year.

"For example, right now it's almost 2 degrees warmer than it is at this time of year. So, what we're having is massive numbers of animals moving from where they used to be to a different climate so they can be in the temperature that they like," he said.

Scripps Only Content 2023