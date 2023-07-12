FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 12, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Heat advisories are in effect for parts of the Treasure Coast, inland, and in Palm Beach County this Wednesday.

Once again, a sweltering day is expected, along with hazy sunshine as Saharan Dust lingers.

Storm chances increase a bit this Wednesday, calling for sea breeze storms during the late afternoon. Wednesday’s forecast high temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s with a scorching heat index of 105 to 110 degrees.

A more intense Saharan Dust plume enters Thursday and hangs around through the weekend.

The heat advisory for Palm Beach County has been extended until Thursday evening.

Afternoon high temperatures remain in the low 90s through the next seven days. More in the way of scattered storms expected on Friday and for the weekend.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days and could develop into a subtropical or tropical depression by the end of the week. It is located over the north central Atlantic Ocean and is not a threat to Florida.

