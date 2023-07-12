Hometown Heroes down payment program passes $20M in applications

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Florida's Hometown Heroes down payment assistance program has reached $20 million in applications in the first week of the program's launch, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

On the first day, the amount totaled $11 million.

“In its first year of funding, the Hometown Heroes Program helped more than 6,700 first responders, veterans, nurses and educators purchase homes in the communities they serve,” DeSantis said. “Now that the program is expanded, I look forward to serving even more Floridians in the coming year.”

Last year, the program provided more than $100 million for Florida’s hometown heroes.

This year, full-time workers in any occupation with a Florida-based-company who earn less than 150% of their county’s area median income are eligible. Hometown heroes can apply for a maximum down payment assistance amount of $35,000.

First-time homebuyers must have a minimum credit score of 640.

Buyers must connect with one of Florida Housing’s participating loan officers.

For more information on the Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program or to connect with a loan officer in your area, visit www.floridahousing.org/hometownheroes [t.e2ma.net].

