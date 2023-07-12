Clayton, Kuechenberg semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mark Clayton and the late offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg were named semifinalists Wednesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

They were among 31 candidates listed in the seniors category – meaning every individual last played professional football no later than the 1998 season.

Clayton holds the franchise record for touchdown catches (84) and receptions (550). His 8,643 receiving yards rank second in team history behind former teammate Mark Duper.

The five-time Pro Bowl player spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Dolphins and led the league in touchdown receptions (18) during the 1984 season.

Kuechenberg, who died of a heart attack in 2019, was a member of the Dolphins' 1972 undefeated team and spent all 14 NFL seasons in Miami. The six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman played primarily at guard for the Dolphins, helping them win back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1970s.

The 12-person seniors committee will now vote to narrow the field of candidates to 12 players for the finalists stage, which will be announced July 27.

