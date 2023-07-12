Pedestrian, 86, dies after struck by car in Home Depot parking lot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An 86-year-old man was struck by car while using the crosswalk in front of the Home Depot west of Boca Raton and died one day later, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Rescue personnel responded to the crash at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at 9820 Glades Road.

Hermann Spiegel died Monday in hospice care, PBSO said.

A 2008 Hyundai Azera driven by a 50-year-old Hallandale Beach woman was traveling southbound through the parking lot to pick up a passenger. At the same time, Spiegel was crossing within the crosswalk in front of the Home Depot, from east to west.

The vehicle came to a stop and Spiegel began to walk in front of the woman's car. She accelerated and struck Spiegel, throwing him to the ground, PBSO said in the crash report.

He was taken to Delray Medical Center.

