Search for person who vandalized Pride flag painted on street corner 'inactive'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The investigation into who vandalized a Pride flag painted on a Boynton Beach street corner last month has been "deemed inactive," police said Wednesday.

Boynton Beach police said surveillance video from June 2 showed someone driving a motorcycle doing donuts on the street art at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Southeast First Street, leaving tire skid marks behind.

However, the investigation has uncovered no new leads to pursue identification of the person responsible.

"We have no further avenues to use to identify the suspect as the individual was completely covering his face and there is no tag on the motorcycle," Officer Holly Picciano told WPTV.

It's a different outcome than in nearby Delray Beach, where a man who defaced a Pride crosswalk shortly after it was unveiled in 2021 pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and reckless driving last year.

Alexander Jerich was originally arrested on a hate-crime charge, but State Attorney Dave Aronberg said prosecutors were unable to apply the charge.

