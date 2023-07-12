This is heavy: Classic Publix scales missing from newest locations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Publix customers have long gauged their weights while strolling in and out of the Florida-based supermarket chain, but the scales of time are closing in on them.

That's because many of the new Publix locations that have opened throughout Palm Beach County recently, including in Wellington, Royal Palm Beach and Westlake, don't have the signature Toledo scales greeting customers near the front entrance.

There's a reason for it, Publix spokeswoman Lindsey Willis told WPTV on Tuesday.

Publix GreenWise Market sign in Palm Beach Gardens in 2007
She said that "the manufacturer ceased production in 2015, meaning that one day — although our wonderful repair shop keeps our remaining machines in great shape — the last Publix scale will retire."

Publix doesn't appear to be in a hurry to retire them, however.

"When scales are taken out of a store, they go for a spruce up in our repair shop," Willis said. "They could wind up going to another store or they may be held for parts to utilize in other scales."

Still, the weight of the eventual demise of the familiar Publix scales hits heavy for many devoted customers. Until that time comes, however, weight-curious customers can continue to measure their pounds on those classic scales at several older locations.

