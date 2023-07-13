Man, woman taken to trauma center after shooting in Lake Worth Beach

A man and woman were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lake Worth Beach on Wednesday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 9 p.m., units were dispatched to the 400 block of Second Avenue South, which is in the vicinity of Federal Highway, PBCFR said.

Deputies located a male and female suffering from gunshot wound(s), PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

They were taken to a trauma center. No other information on the patients was available.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on the scene investigating, Barbera said.

Motive and suspect information are unknown at this time.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading their new app "PBSO" for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "Know Something – Say Something" feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com

