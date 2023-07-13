3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast
Indian River County woman left homeless due to high rent, overwhelmed shelters
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
‘Jack the Bikeman’ Hairston dies at 81
Pedestrian, 86, dies after struck by car in Home Depot parking lot

Latest News

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
Postal carriers 'struggling' in extreme South Florida heat
This image made from drone footage provided by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and...
Vermont braces for more rain in wake of historic flooding
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.,...
Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California