Can you help? Young pup found starving on hiking trail; reward offered to find owner

A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for...
A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for identifying the animal's owner.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Colorado are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found in very poor health.

The Denver Animal Shelter reports a young pit bull mix was found emaciated near a stream on the Sanderson Gulch Trail on July 6.

A reward is being offered to help track down the owner of the dog, according to a crime alert poster shared by the animal shelter.

The trail is located about 20 minutes outside the downtown Denver area.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the reward is up to $2,000 for information on the dog’s owner.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast
Indian River County woman left homeless due to high rent, overwhelmed shelters
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
‘Jack the Bikeman’ Hairston dies at 81
Pedestrian, 86, dies after struck by car in Home Depot parking lot

Latest News

President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland
President Biden touts NATO success at Finland summit
A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish.
Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish
Artist Maximiliano Bagnasco paints a mural of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, Monday, July...
Messi mania engulfs Miami over arrival of Argentine soccer superstar
Working on the laptop
Company experiencing rise in online hacking among clients in medical field