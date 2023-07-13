Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery

A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.(Bedford County SOC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (Gray News) – A horse that couldn’t walk after she had a stillborn delivery was saved thanks to the efforts of multiple agencies in Virginia.

In a Facebook post, the Bedford County Special Operations Command said its members responded to a call for the rescue of a large animal.

The rescue crews reportedly used specialized training and equipment to lift the horse after it had collapsed onto the ground and was unable to get back up.

The horse was taken to a shaded barn where she was put under the care of a veterinarian, rescuers said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast
Indian River County woman left homeless due to high rent, overwhelmed shelters
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
‘Jack the Bikeman’ Hairston dies at 81
Pedestrian, 86, dies after struck by car in Home Depot parking lot

Latest News

A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois surveys storm damage after tornadoes hit Chicago area
Nature's fury across the U.S.: Deadly heat, tornadoes and historic floods
Residents seek relief from heat at St. Lucie County Recreation Center
Fate of former Riviera Beach golf course in limbo